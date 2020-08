Rask allowed three goals on 35 shots Wednesday in a 3-2 round-robin loss to Tampa Bay.

Rask looked sharp after sitting out Sunday's round-robin opener, although he kicked out a massive rebound on Tyler Johnson's game-winning goal with 1:27 remaining in regulation. That bounce aside, the 33-year-old looked to be in midseason form and will have three days of rest prior to Sunday's tilt with Washington.