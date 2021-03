Rask turned aside 27 shots in regulation and overtime and one of two shootout attempts in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Capitals.

Both goalies took shutouts into the third period, but Lars Eller beat Rask about five minutes after the Bruins had taken a 1-0 lead, sending the game to extra time. The veteran netminder has slowly been building his ratios back up after a rough start to the season, but his 8-3-2 record is still somewhat out of sync with his 2.56 GAA and .902 save percentage.