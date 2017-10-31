Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Falls in shootout
Rask allowed three goals on 32 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to Columbus on Monday.
The Blue Jackets got to Rask for three unanswered goals before the midway mark of the second period, but he was perfect the rest of the way to allow the B's to mount a comeback. Unfortunately, he was beaten by Artemi Panarin and Oliver Bjorkstrand in the shootout, dropping his record to 1-3-2 this season. The Finnish netminder will look to bounce back Thursday when the Golden Knights play their first ever game in Beantown.
