Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Falls to Kings in OT

Rask made 23 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

The two teams traded goals through three periods, but after David Pastrnak missed a chance to win it at one end of the ice in OT, Anze Kopitar didn't make the same mistake against Rask. The veteran netminder hasn't won in four straight starts, going 0-2-2, but on the year he still sports a sharp 2.32 GAA and .923 save percentage.