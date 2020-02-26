Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Finally loses on home ice
Rask stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.
Calgary also added an empty-net goal. Incredibly, Rask had yet to lose in regulation on home ice this season coming into Tuesday, going 14-0-6 before falling to the Flames, and even his last overtime loss at TD Garden came back on Jan. 2. On the season, the veteran netminder carries a stellar 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.