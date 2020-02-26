Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Finally loses on home ice

Rask stopped 26 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

Calgary also added an empty-net goal. Incredibly, Rask had yet to lose in regulation on home ice this season coming into Tuesday, going 14-0-6 before falling to the Flames, and even his last overtime loss at TD Garden came back on Jan. 2. On the season, the veteran netminder carries a stellar 2.22 GAA and .926 save percentage.