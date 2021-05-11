Rask (rest) won't dress for Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Capitals, per coach Bruce Cassidy, Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Rask will sit out to ensure he's healthy for the postseason, which begins Saturday. Jeremy Swayman will start Tuesday, while Jaroslav Halak will work in a backup role. Rask will finish the regular season with a 15-5-2 record, 2.28 GAA and .913 save percentage. He'll open the playoffs as the starter, but Rask could cede playing time to Swayman if the Finn struggles at any point.