Bruins' Tuukka Rask: First regulation loss since November

Rask made 24 saves in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sabres. He allowed three goals.

This was Rask's first regulation loss since Nov. 26. The Bruins came up against a hungry squad and an excellent performance from Sabres' back-up, Chad Johnson. Rask had to lose at some point. He's not perfect (although pretty darn close).

