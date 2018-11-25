Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Focus sharpening in last week

Rask recorded the win Saturday with a 31-save performance in a 3-2 victory over Montreal.

It's Rask's first win since Nov. 5, although he did miss time in that span due to personal reasons. He has only allowed six goals in his last three starts, so it looks like he's finally starting to put his game together. One word. Phew.

More News
Our Latest Stories