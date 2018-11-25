Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Focus sharpening in last week
Rask recorded the win Saturday with a 31-save performance in a 3-2 victory over Montreal.
It's Rask's first win since Nov. 5, although he did miss time in that span due to personal reasons. He has only allowed six goals in his last three starts, so it looks like he's finally starting to put his game together. One word. Phew.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...