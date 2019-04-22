Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Forces Game 7 with win

Rask turned aside 22 of 24 shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Maple Leads in Game 6 of their first-round series.

Toronto took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period, but Rask tightened the screws and didn't get beaten again until the third, after Brad Marchand and Boston's skaters had taken control of the game. The netminder will take a 2.54 GAA and .921 save percentage in the deciding Game 7 on home ice Tuesday.