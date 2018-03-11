Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Fourth straight win but allowing many goals

Rask made 23 saves in Saturday's 7-4 win over Chicago.

He has now rung up four straight wins, although he has allowed three or more goals in three of those four and five of seven. Rask remains an elite option in net, but we're keeping an eye on the rising goal totals. No concerns yet. Just watching.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories