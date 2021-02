Rask will start Friday night's game against the Rangers.

While Rask gets the starting nod Friday, Jaroslav Halak will take the net for the Bruins in Thursday night's game against the Islanders. This will be Rask's 11th turn in net to date, a span in which he's logged a 7-2-1 record, with a 2.56 GAA and .901 save percentage. Meanwhile, Halak is 4-1-1, with a 1.66 GAA and .928 save percentage to date.