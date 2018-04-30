Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Game 2 start on tap

With no lineup changes for the Bruins on tap, per coach Bruce Cassidy, Rask is slated to start Monday night's game against the Lightning, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Rask was given a maintenance day Sunday, but he remains entrenched as the Bruins' starting goalie for the team's playoff run. Rask rebounded from a rocky Game 7 effort in last Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs, to make 34 saves in Saturday's 6-2 triumph over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the team's second-round series. He'll need to remain sharp Monday night, with the Lightning's powerful offense likely to come at him in waves in Game 2.