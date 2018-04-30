Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Game 2 start on tap
With no lineup changes for the Bruins on tap, per coach Bruce Cassidy, Rask is slated to start Monday night's game against the Lightning, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
Rask was given a maintenance day Sunday, but he remains entrenched as the Bruins' starting goalie for the team's playoff run. Rask rebounded from a rocky Game 7 effort in last Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Maple Leafs, to make 34 saves in Saturday's 6-2 triumph over Tampa Bay in Game 1 of the team's second-round series. He'll need to remain sharp Monday night, with the Lightning's powerful offense likely to come at him in waves in Game 2.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...