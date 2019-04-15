Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Game 3 starter

Rask will start Monday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.

Rask, who is coming off a 30-save effort in Saturday's 4-1 win over Toronto -- which tied the Bruins' opening-round series at 1-1 -- will look to stay sharp in Game 3 on the road. He'll continue to man the team's net for the foreseeable future, with the capable Jaroslav Halak on hand in the event that Rask suffers an injury or struggles at any point during the playoffs.