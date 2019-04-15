Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Game 3 starter
Rask will start Monday's playoff game against the Maple Leafs.
Rask, who is coming off a 30-save effort in Saturday's 4-1 win over Toronto -- which tied the Bruins' opening-round series at 1-1 -- will look to stay sharp in Game 3 on the road. He'll continue to man the team's net for the foreseeable future, with the capable Jaroslav Halak on hand in the event that Rask suffers an injury or struggles at any point during the playoffs.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...