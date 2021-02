The Bruins' scheduled games against the Sabres on Feb. 6 and Feb. 8 have been postponed. The postponements are the result of two of Buffalo's players entering the NHL's COVID Protocol.

Coach Bruce Cassidy has already confirmed that Rask will draw the nod in net Wednesday against Philadelphia, with Jaroslav Halak seemingly likely to get the nod in Friday's rematch against the Flyers. Boston's next scheduled game after that is a road tilt versus the Rangers on Feb. 10.