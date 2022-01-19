Rask gave up five goals on 12 shots before being replaced by Linus Ullmark to begin the second period of Tuesday's 7-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

In only his second start of the season since rejoining the Bruins, Rask got hung out to dry by his defense, and the goaltending switch was more to send a message to the team than about Rask's own performance. He's been alternating starts with Ullmark since being added to the roster, and if the pattern holds Rask might not be between the pipes again until Saturday against the Jets, giving him plenty of time to shake this one off.