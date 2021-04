Rask stopped 24 of 28 shots before being replaced by Jaroslav Halak early in the third period of Friday's 6-4 loss to the Sabres.

Boston was down 4-1 when Rask got the hook, but he was able to escape taking a loss when the Bruins scored three times in 5:06 later in the period. The veteran netminder is still 3-0-0 since returning to the ice from an upper-body injury, and on the season he sports a 2.36 GAA and .913 save percentage.