Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets Monday's starting nod
Rask will tend the twine for Monday's contest with Minnesota.
The Finnish netminder will now be making his fifth consecutive start since a three-game layoff due to a concussion. Since making his return, Rask is 1-1-2 with a 2.17 GAA and .924 save percentage for an injury struck Bruins team, who added Brad Marchand (upper body) to the list of absentees prior to Monday's game. While Rask has been playing well of late, the current state of Boston's roster may not be enough of a foundation to sustain Rask's success.
