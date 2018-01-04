Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets night off

Rask will not be in action Thursday against the Panthers after the game was cancelled due to weather.

When the clash with Florida will be rescheduled remains to be seen, but for Thursday's slate, fantasy owners will want to avoid utilizing members of either squad. The Bruins will head into back-to-back games against the Hurricanes and Penguins on Saturday and Sunday respectively, which muddies the waters in terms of when Rask will make his next start.