Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets night off
Rask will not be in action Thursday against the Panthers after the game was cancelled due to weather.
When the clash with Florida will be rescheduled remains to be seen, but for Thursday's slate, fantasy owners will want to avoid utilizing members of either squad. The Bruins will head into back-to-back games against the Hurricanes and Penguins on Saturday and Sunday respectively, which muddies the waters in terms of when Rask will make his next start.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Making third straight start Thursday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Maintains dominant form in road win•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Facing pucks Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Near-perfect December continues with shutout•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Starting Saturday in Ottawa•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Makes 25 saves to frustrate Senators•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...