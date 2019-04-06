Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets nod for regular-season finale

Rask will start in goal Saturday against the visiting Lightning.

Facing the league's top offense in the Lightning seems like an ideal challenge in the way of testing Rask's readiness for the postseason. For the conference quarterfinals, the Bruins can expect tough sledding against a Leafs team that should be out for revenge after the B's knocked them off in Game 7 of that same playoff round last year. The first order of business is for Rask to prove that he can counter a potent attack from the Bolts. He's 27-12-5 with a 2.42 GAA and .915 save percentage over 45 games.