Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets OT win despite slow start
Rask made 29 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.
Rask gave up three goals in the first period but wasn't beaten the rest of the way. While he's allowed 12 goals over his past four starts, Rask's 25-11-4 record, 2.23 GAA and .921 save percentage for a Boston team that got even stronger at Monday's trade deadline suggests he remains a set-and-forget option in net.
More News
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Patrolling blue paint Tuesday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Loses for third time in five games•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Will face divisional foe Saturday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Holds off Flames for OT win•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Expected to start Monday•
-
Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Chased in loss to Canucks•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...