Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets OT win despite slow start

Rask made 29 saves in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Rask gave up three goals in the first period but wasn't beaten the rest of the way. While he's allowed 12 goals over his past four starts, Rask's 25-11-4 record, 2.23 GAA and .921 save percentage for a Boston team that got even stronger at Monday's trade deadline suggests he remains a set-and-forget option in net.