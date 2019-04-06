Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets picked apart by Bolts

Rask made 16 saves Saturday in a 6-3 loss to Tampa Bay. He allowed five goals.

So, that was a tough opponent. And one that optimized just about every serious scoring chance they had. It shouldn't affect Rask as he heads to the postseason. But he will go down in history as the goalie that was in the net when Nikita Kucherov set an NHL record. And when Steven Stamkos set a personal best.