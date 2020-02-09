Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets rolled in Detroit

Rask made 17 saves in Sunday's 3-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final goal was scored into an empty net. Rask wasn't even supposed to be in the crease for this one after playing Saturday on the front end of a home-and-home against the Wings, but Jaroslav Halak (upper body) was a late scratch, forcing the 32-year-old to handle starts on back-to-back days for the first time all season. Rask played reasonably well given the circumstances, but he didn't get much support in a sluggish afternoon affair. It's his first regulation loss since Dec. 12, and he still boasts a sharp 2.14 GAA and .929 save percentage on the year.