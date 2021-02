Rask will patrol the crease during Wednesday's road game versus the Rangers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

Rask was sharp in his last start Friday against the Flyers, stopping 23 of 24 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. He'll try to secure a third straight win in a road matchup with a Rangers team that's averaging 2.71 goals per game at home this campaign, 21st in the NHL.