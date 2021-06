Rask will guard the road goal during Saturday's Game 4 versus the Islanders, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Rask was excellent in Thursday's Game 3, turning aside 28 of 29 shots en route to a 2-1 victory. The Finnish netminder will try to help the Bruins secure a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Isles by picking up his seventh victory of this postseason Saturday.