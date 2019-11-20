Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod against Sabres

Rask will be between the pipes at home versus Buffalo on Thursday.

Rask is 2-0-1 with a 2.27 GAA and .919 save percentage in his previous three appearances. While the Finnish netminder figures to continue seeing the bulk of the workload, backup Jaroslav Halak will still get the nod in plenty of games, likely in the 25-30 range. For his part, Rask's strong run of form could help him get back over the 30-win mark, something he missed last season for the first time since the lockout shortened 2012-13 campaign.