Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod for Saturday's contest

Rask will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Blackhawks.

Rask was sharp in his last start, turning aside 31 of the 33 shots he faced en route to a 3-2 win over the Flyers on Thursday. The Finnish backstop will look to keep rolling and pick up his 28th victory of the season in a home matchup with a Blackhawks team that's 13-16-5 on the road this campaign.