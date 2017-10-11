Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's contest

Rask will guard the cage in Wednesday's road game against the Avalanche, NESN's Jack Edwards reports.

Rask has struggled early on this season, posting a 1-1-0 record while registering a sub-par 3.01 GAA and .882 save percentage through two appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to right the ship in a road matchup with a Colorado team that just beat the Bruins 4-0 in Boston on Monday.