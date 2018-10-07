Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod Monday

Rask will start Monday's game versus the Senators, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Rask will look to put an uncharacteristic performance on Opening Night behind him, as he allowed five goals on 19 shots before being yanked in a loss to the Capitals. The Senators, who are fully in rebuild mode, are a more favorable matchup, which should make Rask a top fantasy option once again.

