Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod Saturday
Rask will be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup with Montreal.
Rask will get the second contest of the Bruins' back-to-back and will look to shake off a three-game losing streak. The Finnish netminder has split time with Jaroslav Halak since rejoining the team, which will likely continue given his inconsistent performance in the crease of late.
