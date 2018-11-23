Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod Saturday

Rask will be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup with Montreal.

Rask will get the second contest of the Bruins' back-to-back and will look to shake off a three-game losing streak. The Finnish netminder has split time with Jaroslav Halak since rejoining the team, which will likely continue given his inconsistent performance in the crease of late.

More News
Our Latest Stories