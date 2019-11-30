Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod Sunday
Rask will defend the home net in Sunday's matchup against the Canadiens, Eric Ruso of the Bruins' official site reports.
Rask is in the top-five across all fantasy-relevant stat classes, as he boasts a 2.10 GAA, .931 save percentage and 12 wins. However, the Canadiens are responsible for one of Rask's two losses in regulation this year, as they lit him up for five goals on 31 shots Nov. 5. Rask will ride a five-game winning streak into this contest, though, and he posted a .939 save percentage in that span.
