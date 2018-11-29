Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod Thursday
Rask will be between the pipes for Thursday's home tilt versus the Islanders, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.
Rask is undefeated in regulation in his previous three outings, in which he posted a 1.97 GAA. With the Finnish netminder playing well again, the team has deployed him and Jaroslav Halak in a more even 50-50 split for the last six games. As long as both guys are playing well, they should continue splitting time for the foreseeable future.
