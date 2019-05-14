Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod Tuesday

Rask will be between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 3 road clash with Carolina, Joe McDonald of The Athletic reports.

Rask is riding a five-game winning streak in which he's recorded a 1.60 GAA and .953 save percentage. While the netminder is backed by an offense that is scoring 3.40 goals per game in the postseason, he hasn't needed the help with how well he has been performing. Unless the Canes can figure out a way to dent Rask, the Eastern Conference finals could be over soon.