Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod Tuesday
Rask will be between the pipes for Tuesday's Game 3 road clash with Columbus, Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com reports.
Rask faced a barrage of rubber in Game 2, as the Canes fired 41 shots on goal with the netminder stopping 38 of them. The Finn has struggled on the road in the playoffs and is sporting a 3.03 GAA and .910 save percentage as the visitor. During the regular season, Rask went 1-1-0 with a .879 save percentage versus the Blue Jackets and will need to be significantly better in Game 3 if he is going to earn a victory.
