Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Rask will tend the twine for Wednesday's divisional matchup with Tampa Bay.
The Finnish netminder will be returning to the crease for the second consecutive game after backup Anton Khudobin was given a run of four straight starts amid Rask's struggles. While Rask played better in Sunday's loss to the Oilers, fantasy owners may be best served to steer clear of Rask until he gains better footing in goal this season. The former Vezina Trophy winner owns an ugly 3-8-2 record, 2.91 GAA, and .899 save percentage in 2017-18, as well as allowing two or fewer goals in just three of his 13 outings.
