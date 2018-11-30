Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets starting nod

Rask will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Red Wings.

Rask was razor sharp in his last start, stopping 28 of 29 shots en route to a 2-1 shootout victory over the Islanders on Thursday. The Finnish netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Red Wings team that's averaging 2.45 goals per game on the road this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.