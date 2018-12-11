Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets the start Tuesday

Rask will start Tuesday's game against the Coyotes.

Rask will draw the start Tuesday after turning aside 27 of 28 shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime victory over Ottawa. He'll square off against an Arizona squad that has dropped two straight decisions by a combined score of 9-5. Tuesday's turn will be Rask's fifth start over the Bruins' last seven games, with the team's goalie time-share (which also includes Jaroslav Halak) once again tilting in favor of Rask.