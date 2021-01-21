Rask will start Thursday night's home game against the Flyers, Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey Now reports.

The report adds that Jaroslav Halak is in line to start Saturday night's rematch, which will also be played at TD Garden. Though the unique circumstances of the current NHL season have resulted in a different version of "home-ice advantage," the Bruins should at least benefit in some way from working in familiar surroundings. Rask has looked sharp out of the gate this season, while stopping 36 of 39 shots in two games. Meanwhile, the team has struggled to generate 5-on-5 scoring, something that will need to be remedied in order to bolster Rask's chances of racking up wins for fantasy managers.