Rask allowed three goals on 19 shots in Sunday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Rask had to contest with the setting sun a bit during the first period. Luckily for him, the Bruins' offense dominated the second, allowing him to coast to a win despite a relatively poor performance. Rask improved to 7-2-1 with a 2.56 GAA and a .901 save percentage in 10 games. The Bruins don't play again until Thursday when they visit the Islanders.