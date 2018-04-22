Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gets yanked in Game 5

Rask allowed four goals on 13 shots in about 32 minutes before getting pulled in a 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday. But the Bruins still lead the series 3-2.

The former Vezina Trophy winner wasn't sharp in this one, yielding two goals in both the first and second periods. The Bruins scored early in the second to pulled within a goal, but the Maple Leafs responded with the next two scores. The Bruins offense may be humming, but Rask has been a bit inconsistent in the first round. He has allowed at least three goals in three of the five games and owns a .904 save percentage versus the Maple Leafs.