Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gives up three goals
Rask stopped 19 of 22 shots on Monday in a 4-0 home loss to Colorado.
The Finn didn't get any help from the Bruins' attack, but he also gave up two even-strength goals and a shorthanded marker. He's been a big part of Boston's success, but he'll have to be better than he's shown in his past four periods of work.
