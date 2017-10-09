Play

Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Gives up three goals

Rask stopped 19 of 22 shots on Monday in a 4-0 home loss to Colorado.

The Finn didn't get any help from the Bruins' attack, but he also gave up two even-strength goals and a shorthanded marker. He's been a big part of Boston's success, but he'll have to be better than he's shown in his past four periods of work.

