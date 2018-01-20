Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Going for three-game sweep against Montreal

Rask and the Bruins are in Montreal on Saturday, seeking their third win against the Canadiens in a week's span, the Boston Herald reports.

Rask has dominated former Bruins coach Claude Julien's club, as the No. 1 goalie turned away 48 of 52 shots from the Habs between his last two starts -- both wins. The Finn brings a 16-8-4 record (two shutouts), 2.21 GAA and .920 save percentage into this next contest.