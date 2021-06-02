Rask (undisclosed) is healthy and available to start against the Islanders in Game 3 on the road Thursday after coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters, "Tuukka's ready to go every playoff game. There's no issue there," Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Rask is reportedly dealing with some lingering injuries but it's not expected to stop him from starting for the Bruins in the playoffs. If the veteran netminder's injuries get worse, Boston would likely turn to Jeremy Swayman. In the postseason, Rask is 5-2 in seven contests with a 2.06 GAA and .930 save percentage.