Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Guarding cage Tuesday

Rask will start in goal for Tuesday's road tilt versus the Islanders.

Rask hasn't been his usual self his past five starts, going 3-2-0 with a 3.16 GAA and .875 GAA in that span. The Finnish-born player will have to make his stops count, facing an offense that ranks 29th in shots per game (28.6). The 32-year-old has dominated the Islanders in his career, going 14-5-0 to go along with a .934 save percentage and 2.08 GAA in 20 starts.