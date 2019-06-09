Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Guarding crease Sunday
Rask will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's Game 6 matchup in St. Louis, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Rask has been nothing short of incredible during this postseason run, registering a 1.97 GAA and .937 save percentage since the start of the playoffs. He took a tough-luck loss in Game 5 after allowing just two goals on 21 shots. Rask and the Bruins have their backs against the wall Sunday as they'll be looking to force a Game 7 back in Boston on Wednesday.
