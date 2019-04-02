Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Guarding goal Tuesday

Rask will slide in the crease Tuesday when the Bruins travel to Columbus, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Rask has hit a rut in the crease, letting in a combined eight goals in his last two starts and posting just a 2-4-0 record over his last six. Things don't get much easier Tuesday against a Blue Jackets club sporting a plus-15 goal differential while averaging 3.28 goals per game at home.