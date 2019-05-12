Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Guarding net Sunday
Rask will start between the pipes in Sunday's Game 2 matchup with the visiting Hurricanes, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Rask has been red-hot since the start of the second round -- the Finn is 5-2-0 while boasting a 1.75 GAA and .947 save percentage. Rask is also currently riding a four-game winning streak -- allowing just six goals in those contests -- and will look for his sixth home victory of the postseason Sunday.
