Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Guarding net Sunday

Rask will start between the pipes in Sunday's Game 2 matchup with the visiting Hurricanes, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Rask has been red-hot since the start of the second round -- the Finn is 5-2-0 while boasting a 1.75 GAA and .947 save percentage. Rask is also currently riding a four-game winning streak -- allowing just six goals in those contests -- and will look for his sixth home victory of the postseason Sunday.