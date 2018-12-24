Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Hammered for five goals

Rask stopped 32-of-37 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Rask was given a 2-0 lead just nine minutes into the contest but would go on to allow four unanswered scores to the Hurricanes. In his first start since last Sunday, the Finnish netminder dropped to 8-8-2 and saw his GAA jump to an uncharacteristic 2.72, the worst of his career. He could be a good fantasy trade candidate as some owners may be growing impatient with his lackluster play. Rask will likely look to turn things around on Thursday against the Devils.