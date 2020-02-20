Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Handles depleted Oilers squad
Rask stopped 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime victory over Edmonton on Wednesday.
Rask didn't have to face a ton of high-quality scoring chances against an Edmonton team that was without the likes of Connor McDavid, James Neal, Zack Kassian and Oscar Klefbom. The only blemish on his box score was a deflection goal by Sam Gagner early in the third period. Rask has now won six of his last seven starts and he boasts an incredible .956 save percentage since the start of February. Road matchups at Calgary and Vancouver are up next, although it's a safe bet Jaroslav Halak will draw one of those back-to-back assignments.
