Rask turned aside 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Penguins.

The veteran netminder took a shutout into the third period only for Pittsburgh to rally back and tie it, but Rask stood tall in extra time, denying Evgeni Malkin on a clean breakaway and then poking the puck away on a two-on-nothing rush by Malkin and Kris Letang. Boston also got a scare when Rask seemed to injure his hip or hamstring on the Pens' first goal midway through the third, but he stayed in the game and seemed no worse for wear when it mattered. The two teams meet again Thursday, but don't be surprised if Jaroslav Halak gets the nod instead.