Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Hangs on for OT win

Rask turned aside 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.

The Bruins handed Rask a 4-2 lead early in the third period but the 31-year-old couldn't make it hold up, although he did get bailed out by a Patrice Bergeron power-play goal in OT to extend his undefeated streak to 11 games (8-0-3). It's the first time since Dec. 23 that Rask has given up more than three goals in a game, a game that was also his last loss, and he now sports a strong 2.30 GAA and .924 save percentage on the season.