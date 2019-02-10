Bruins' Tuukka Rask: Hangs on for OT win
Rask turned aside 25 of 29 shots in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Kings.
The Bruins handed Rask a 4-2 lead early in the third period but the 31-year-old couldn't make it hold up, although he did get bailed out by a Patrice Bergeron power-play goal in OT to extend his undefeated streak to 11 games (8-0-3). It's the first time since Dec. 23 that Rask has given up more than three goals in a game, a game that was also his last loss, and he now sports a strong 2.30 GAA and .924 save percentage on the season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...